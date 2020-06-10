Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 12,354 Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Michaels Companies worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIK. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Michaels Companies by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,392,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,969 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,660,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,377,000 after buying an additional 1,048,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,120,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after buying an additional 161,314 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,110,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,166,000 after buying an additional 550,200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 620,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michaels Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. Michaels Companies Inc has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.61.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.57). Michaels Companies had a net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Michaels Companies’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.