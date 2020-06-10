RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $203.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $258.68.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RNG stock opened at $258.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of -205.10 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $292.48.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total transaction of $6,209,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,906,142.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $103,017.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,492,801.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,731,845. Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 277.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,618,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $101,792,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in RingCentral by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,378,000 after purchasing an additional 425,459 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in RingCentral by 905.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,662,000 after purchasing an additional 389,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in RingCentral by 376.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 448,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,995,000 after purchasing an additional 354,217 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.