Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $297,992.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $334,783.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,538 shares of company stock worth $988,036 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $120.09 on Wednesday. Nasdaq Inc has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $121.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

