Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $40,000 Stock Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James E. Davison purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,605,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,094,919.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Conrad P. Albert purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 120,000 shares of company stock worth $426,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group raised Genesis Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genesis Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:GEL opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $539.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

