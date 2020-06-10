Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $48,000 Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 61.3% during the first quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 367,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.5% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.12. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.55.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

