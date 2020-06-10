Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $37,000 Investment in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,673,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

AG opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.07.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $86.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AG. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group began coverage on First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.