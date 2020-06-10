Roundview Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,069 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.9% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 237,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.14.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $343.99 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $190.30 and a one year high of $345.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,445.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

