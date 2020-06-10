Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,354 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Brightcove worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 512,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 79,447 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brightcove by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Brightcove by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,272,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

BCOV stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $12.88.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BCOV shares. TheStreet downgraded Brightcove from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

