Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 120.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Heritage Commerce worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 19.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,158,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 187,680 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

HTBK stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $41.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.72 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 18.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

In other news, CEO Keith Wilton sold 3,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $31,040.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,506.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.