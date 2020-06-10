Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,276 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,224 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Dorchester Minerals worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,000. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DMLP opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.06. Dorchester Minerals LP has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $21.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 63.19%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.4779 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st.

Several research firms have recently commented on DMLP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Dorchester Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 15,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $153,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 18,333 shares of company stock worth $189,190 over the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

