Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,416 Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Daily Journal worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Daily Journal by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

DJCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Daily Journal from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $278.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Daily Journal Co. has a 1-year low of $187.53 and a 1-year high of $300.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.26 and its 200-day moving average is $267.69.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 98.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter.

Daily Journal Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

