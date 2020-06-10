Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 74,830 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,830 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRB. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in H & R Block by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in H & R Block by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 346,570 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in H & R Block by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get H & R Block alerts:

NYSE:HRB opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.82. H & R Block Inc has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.