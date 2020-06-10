Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Wave Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 991,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $322.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,150.43% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million. Research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WVE. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

