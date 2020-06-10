Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,559 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of ORBCOMM worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORBC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $3,178,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,615,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 542,923 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 535,597 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,533,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 381,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

In other ORBCOMM news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg bought 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $30,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 996,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,942.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 564,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,005.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 76,907 shares of company stock worth $120,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

ORBC stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. ORBCOMM Inc has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $342.32 million, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.11.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $66.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORBC shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

