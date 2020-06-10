Ryan Steelberg Acquires 16,701 Shares of Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) President Ryan Steelberg bought 16,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $199,576.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 72,633 shares in the company, valued at $867,964.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryan Steelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veritone alerts:

On Friday, May 29th, Ryan Steelberg bought 11,880 shares of Veritone stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,136.80.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. Veritone Inc has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The company has a market cap of $302.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.68.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Veritone had a negative net margin of 118.27% and a negative return on equity of 119.92%. The company had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veritone Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Veritone by 43.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,718 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Veritone by 180.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Veritone by 11.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veritone by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Veritone by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VERI. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veritone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.15.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.