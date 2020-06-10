salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Lowered by United Bank

United Bank trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,509 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,911,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,534,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

In related news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $2,542,792.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,074,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,584,749.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $29,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,873 shares of company stock valued at $64,577,216 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $174.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -969.78, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.