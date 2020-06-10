Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 120.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 944,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,450,000 after purchasing an additional 516,627 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $43,042,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 39.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,600,000 after purchasing an additional 227,637 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 671.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 215,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after purchasing an additional 187,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 49,321 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAFM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.63.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $133.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.06. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.13 and a twelve month high of $179.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,114.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.08. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $844.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $88,193.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,058.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

