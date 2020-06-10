Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 120.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 83.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 2.10. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

