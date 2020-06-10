Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 305,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 46,821 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2,930.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 55,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.22.

