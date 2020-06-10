Scott Wilson Curtis Sells 24,000 Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE) Stock

Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE) Senior Officer Scott Wilson Curtis sold 24,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total transaction of C$14,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,000 shares in the company, valued at C$150,060.

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at C$0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.97. Antibe Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, and the United States. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction, which has completed Phase IIB gastrointestinal safety study.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.