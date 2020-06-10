Select Harvests (ASX:SHV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.48

Shares of Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and traded as high as $7.72. Select Harvests shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 429,530 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $734.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$7.72.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Select Harvests’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Select Harvests Company Profile (ASX:SHV)

Select Harvests Limited engages in processing, packaging, marketing, and distributing edible nuts, dried fruits, seeds, and a range of natural health foods in Australia. The company operates through Almond Division and Food Division segments. It also grows, processes, and sells almonds to the food industry from company owned and leased almond orchards; and provides a range of management services to external owners of almond orchards, including orchard development, tree supply, farm management, and land and irrigation infrastructure rental, as well as markets and sells almonds on behalf of external investors.

