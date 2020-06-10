Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Seneca Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of SENEA opened at $38.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.53. Seneca Foods has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $41.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SENEA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Seneca Foods by 13.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Seneca Foods by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Seneca Foods by 4.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

