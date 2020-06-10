Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHAK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.19.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $105.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 1.81.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,378,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $20,957. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,444,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 137.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,592,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,957 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 51.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,962,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,063,000 after acquiring an additional 664,733 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $18,870,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 50.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 701,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 235,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 395.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 180,502 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.