Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SWAV. BidaskClub lowered Shockwave Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shockwave Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Shockwave Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. Shockwave Medical has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 9.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 112.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $359,979.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,743,122 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 1,498.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,488,000 after purchasing an additional 276,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,693,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.