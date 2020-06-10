Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $3,297,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $632,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 31,131 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $311.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.