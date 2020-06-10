Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,557,000 after acquiring an additional 357,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after acquiring an additional 65,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 7,430.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,798 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,199,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 339.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 950,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 733,910 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 59,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $525,375.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,477.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,820. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SONO. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.90 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Sonos in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sonos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.91.

Sonos stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. Sonos Inc has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Sonos’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonos Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

