Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,869 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average is $44.65. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

