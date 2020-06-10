Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 2,032 Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 806.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,895 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Yelp by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,054 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Yelp by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,104 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17. Yelp Inc has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 79.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Yelp had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,635 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $54,834.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $42,018.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,126 shares of company stock valued at $215,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

