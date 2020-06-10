Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 1,072 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) by 15,314.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

UDOW opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average of $90.17. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $137.44.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.