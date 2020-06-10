Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 634.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 183.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

NYSE LEG opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.