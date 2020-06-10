Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $40,000 Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of International Paper by 207.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.