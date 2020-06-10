Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $42,000 Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $58,471,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $30,598,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,413,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 243.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,402,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,669 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Bank of America upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Maxim Group upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.23.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.90.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 20 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, Director John D. Fisk bought 15,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain bought 189,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

