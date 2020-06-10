Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Assurant by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,730,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,176,000 after buying an additional 202,594 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,260,000 after acquiring an additional 52,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,835,000 after acquiring an additional 34,375 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 973,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,566,000 after purchasing an additional 47,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 929,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,829,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Assurant from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $117.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $142.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.