Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,918 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,550,993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,737,000 after acquiring an additional 328,551 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,571 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,685,488 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $72,267,000 after buying an additional 538,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STM opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics NV has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics NV will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

STM has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

