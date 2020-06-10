Spectra7 Microsystems (CVE:SEV) Shares Down 20%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc (CVE:SEV) traded down 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 248,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 556,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile (CVE:SEV)

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc is a Canada-based consumer connectivity company. The Company delivers bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable industrial design for consumer electronics manufacturers in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), wearable computing, data centers and ultra-high definition (HD) displays.

