SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,308,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,402 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.07% of SPX Flow worth $37,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in SPX Flow by 0.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 65,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in SPX Flow by 8.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,234,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after acquiring an additional 898,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLOW opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. SPX Flow Inc has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPX Flow Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLOW. Wolfe Research downgraded SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SPX Flow currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

