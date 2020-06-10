STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,090,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 48,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $35,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

In other STAAR Surgical news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 192,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $7,700,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $942,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 53,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,417.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,640 shares of company stock worth $10,614,867. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $44.91.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

