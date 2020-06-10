State Street Corp Acquires 2,654 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.90% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $38,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSOD opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.38. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 40.09% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, Director Dean E. Carter sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $44,581.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Spirgi sold 9,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $297,725.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

