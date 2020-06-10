State Street Corp Acquires 37,108 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,546,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.28% of Boyd Gaming worth $36,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BYD. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 7,865.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 89.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Union Gaming Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of BYD opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $680.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William S. Boyd acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

