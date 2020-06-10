State Street Corp Acquires 66,454 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,240,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $37,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EGBN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $18,027,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $12,805,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 95,002 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 76,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 70,124 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGBN opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.08. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $55.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGBN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 2,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $72,245.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,634 shares in the company, valued at $484,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

