State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) by 7,200.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389,613 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.60% of Luckin Coffee worth $38,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LK opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $51.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LK shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

