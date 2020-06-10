State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,125,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.38% of Continental Resources worth $39,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,776,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,777,000 after buying an additional 1,598,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,231,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,121,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 341.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 749,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after buying an additional 579,591 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 771,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after buying an additional 526,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $43.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $880.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Owen purchased 12,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 7,265 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $99,094.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,765 shares of company stock valued at $239,700. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Continental Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Continental Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Tudor Pickering cut Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Continental Resources from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Continental Resources to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.54.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

