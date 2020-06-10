State Street Corp Buys 144,801 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,390,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,801 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.51% of Central Garden & Pet worth $35,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CENTA shares. Bank of America raised Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of CENTA opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.43. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

