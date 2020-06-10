State Street Corp Buys 22,331 Shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,344,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,331 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.05% of Summit Materials worth $35,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 122.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 483.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 19.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. Summit Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $97,246.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

