State Street Corp Buys 23,149 Shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.10% of Inogen worth $35,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Inogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Inogen by 933.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Inogen by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 343.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

INGN opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.43. Inogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average is $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $909.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Inogen had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $88.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inogen Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INGN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Inogen from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

