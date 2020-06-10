State Street Corp Buys 6,245 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $37,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $355.21 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $384.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.91 and a 200 day moving average of $332.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

