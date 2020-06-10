State Street Corp Buys 86,026 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,156 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,026 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.38% of Southside Bancshares worth $34,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 29.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.53. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $37.89.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 56.36%.

In other news, insider John Robert Garrett bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 2,532 shares of company stock valued at $65,250 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBSI shares. BidaskClub lowered Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

