State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 681,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,519 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.54% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $37,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

NYSE ABG opened at $82.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average is $85.11. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $123.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $177,813.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,561.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 113,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,901,192.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

