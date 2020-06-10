State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.70% of Kodiak Sciences worth $36,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 65,277 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 25.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,577,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,953,000 after buying an additional 518,392 shares in the last quarter.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 150,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,727,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $376,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,224.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 255,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,952,192 and sold 28,100 shares valued at $1,313,996.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.18.

Shares of NYSE KOD opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07).

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

