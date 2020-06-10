State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,178,114 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of PDC Energy worth $37,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 64.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 145.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 61.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 73,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

PDCE opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. PDC Energy Inc has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.89.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $757.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 462.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland bought 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $74,988.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,729.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

